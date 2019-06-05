Busy downtown intersection to close for 6 weeks for LRT construction

One of downtown Edmonton's busiest intersections is about to close to make room for LRT construction.

The intersection at 100th Street and 102nd Avenue will be fully closed to traffic for six weeks starting next Monday.

Crews will be building a rail bed and laying rail for the Valley Line LRT.

This closure follows the completion of work at the intersection of 101st Street and 102nd Avenue.

More details on the closure and its impacts are expected at a media availability on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Transit will be at the availability to explain how buses will be re-routed during the closure.

Edmonton Transit has information on its trip planner website about the closures, which will affect 22 routes.