Business owners optimistic after Grande Prairie's downtown revitalization

The multimillion-dollar revitalization of Grande Prairie's central business district is beginning to pay dividends with new businesses taking root in the city's core.

Started in 2016, the $44-million project wrapped up last year after delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Scheopp, who owns 92 Beverage Co, with her husband Ken opened the doors of the bar on 100th Avenue last December.

Prior to the pandemic, the couple owned a beverage catering company for weddings and other events, but COVID-19 and ensuing health restrictions put an end to it.

"Six months to a year before COVID, we started thinking seriously about opening a spot, " Scheopp said.

'Screw it'

They eventually threw caution to the wind.

"We just kind of said, 'screw it, we're doing it'," she said.

They are now embracing a shop local philosophy and turning to suppliers in the city.

"Even though you can't always guarantee that they're going to have the same thing all the time, you can guarantee a lot of times that they're going to work for you," Scheopp said.

The support local message is something that resonates with Nick Cabalo, the master distiller, at Latitude 55 located just around the corner from 92 Beverage Co on 102nd Avenue.

Nick Cabalo is the master distiller at Latitude 55 in Grande Prairie. Last year, the company expanded the business to include a tasting lounge. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Last year, the distillery moved into an old fire hall, putting them closer to establishments that purchase their products.

"It's extremely important to us to partner with them [wholesale customers] and try to revitalize the downtown and make it a destination for Grande Prairie," Cabalo said.

Latitude 55 opened their tasting lounge in December.

"We were really looking for a way to really put our money where our mouth is with regards to being local," Cabalo said.

Downtown revitalization

Mayor Jackie Clayton said the project has helped modernize the city centre.

"It wasn't just the beautiful streetscapes that you see now and the new lights," Clayton said. "It was deep underground work that allowed for future investment and development."

"Now that it's come to fruition after the first four phases, it is really highlighting great businesses that were already in existence and also adding new businesses."

According to an economic development assessment done by the city, there was an estimated 250 new businesses in Grande Prairie in 2022.