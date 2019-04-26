Teen charged in $30,000 bus shelter vandalism spree in southeast Edmonton

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with mischief in a vandalism spree that resulted in the destruction of 20 bus shelters in southeast Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton Transit called police at around 3:30 p.m. reporting that bus shelters in the communities of Silverberry, Wildrose and Tamarack were destroyed.

Witnesses told police that several male teens in a red Honda Civic were shooting out the glass of bus shelters along Silverberry Road with what appeared to be an airsoft pistol.

Police located the suspect vehicle Thursday evening, taking the 17-year-old into custody for questioning.

The youth, whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was subsequently charged with one global count of mischief over $5,000.

Investigators are looking for other suspects.

A total of 20 bus shelters were damaged with repair costs estimated to be more than $30,000. (EPS)

