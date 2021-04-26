Edmonton launches bus network redesign and on-demand service

Edmonton's bus network redesign launched Sunday promising more direct routes, evening and weekend service in more neighbourhoods and a more streamlined network.

Part of Sunday's launch was an on-demand transit pilot the city is billing as the largest of its kind in Canada as well as the opening of the new Mill Woods Transit Centre.

Mayor Don Iveson said during a Sunday news availability that a fully-integrated transit network is critical to building a better and greener city.

"Our network will continue to evolve and adapt in response to our changing and growing city," he said.

But some Edmontonians are unhappy with the redesign , saying it will make their commute worse.

Among them is Alexandra Couette Turgeon, who says the change will mean harder access to food stores.

"I'm dreading if there's not major fixes that I will have to walk a whole kilometre in minus 30 weather with groceries."

She said her neighbourhood in west Edmonton isn't among the communities set to be serviced by the on-demand pilot.

Alexandra Couette Turgeon said the new bus network redesign needs to be reconsidered. (Hugo Levesque/CBC)

Jennifer Dunlop has physical limitations that prevent her from walking longer distances. She said the nearest bus stop is now 16 blocks away.

"That's not going to be acceptable as I have underlying health conditions as well that leave me breathless sometimes," she said.

"It wasn't a great service before but now it's just horrendous," she said, adding that DATS won't work as an alternative because it needs to be booked in advance.

"You can't just on the fly go to the mall like I like to do, you can't just meet a friend. So no, that's not really that accessible."

Residents wanted consolidation, mayor says

Iveson said 100 less routes is actually a net positive as the city strengthens old main line routes with more frequent service.

"A lot of the other meandering routes that have been consolidated into faster, more direct service I think will be more straightforward to work with," he said, adding that although there were less bus routes the number of buses and hours remained the same.

He said extensive engagement from the city had heard some concerns about stops being further away and requiring a longer walk.

But despite these trade-offs, Iveson said residents had wanted consolidation to make the system more efficient.

Iveson said the on-demand pilot, slated to run the next two years, may also be a new option for those with mobility challenges. The pilot includes 57 accessible shuttles to designated transit hubs servicing 37 neighbourhoods and 16 seniors residences.

Iveson said the new network "provides a backbone" that can be scaled up with more resources over time to create even better results for riders and taxpayers.

Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, branch manager for Edmonton Transit Service, said the new system will get another push this fall when many post-secondary students are expected to return to in-person classes.

She said the city will use a formal evaluation framework to support follow-up reporting but that part of evaluation will be looking at the bigger picture beyond pure ridership numbers.

"This is such an important starting point for any discussions about growth," she said.

An interactive map of the new routes is available on the city's website.