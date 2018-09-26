'He was stabbed': Edmonton bus driver assaulted at Mill Woods transit terminal

A city bus driver remains in hospital — and a teenaged suspect is in custody — after a stabbing early Wednesday morning at a southeast Edmonton bus terminal.

The driver was stabbed repeatedly by a young teenager, said Mark Tetterington, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union's Edmonton local.

"He was stabbed twice in the neck, in the groin area and various other locations throughout his body," Tetterington said in an interview with CBC News.

The assault happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Mill Woods Transit Centre on Hewes Way and 25th Avenue.

'He just went ballistic'

The driver was attacked by a boy who he estimated to be 13-years-old.

"[The driver] exited the bus when a young youth approached him and asked him for a ride downtown," Tetterington said.

The driver then called dispatch to inquire about getting the boy a ride.

"The operator phoned control and control responded saying that they would get a police officer to meet up with the youth and transport him downtown," Tetterington said.

"From what I understand, the youth wasn't too happy with that response. He just went ballistic and stabbed the operator — and from what I understand — it was 13 times."

Police said the suspect got on the bus and stabbed the driver, who managed to get escape, get inside the terminal building and phone for help.

When police arrived, the suspect was in the driver's seat trying to put the bus in gear and drive off, said Edmonton police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard.

The boy was arrested and remains in custody.

The driver is expected to make a full recovery, Tetterington said.

"He's going to be OK," Tetterington said. "He's going to be released from hospital. It never hit any vital organs."

Early morning commuters will be directed to buses located on Hewes Way north and south, due to the ongoing investigation inside the transit building. Several ETS staff will be on scene to assist the public.

Transit users of the Mill Woods transit centre will be directed to buses located on Hewes Way north and south, due to an investigation taking place within the centre this morning. Several ETS staff are on scene to assist the public. Thanks for your patience! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtransit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtransit</a> —@takeETSalert

Numbers provided by the city show 73 drivers were assaulted in 2017, up from 57 in 2016 and 42 in in 2015.

Most often, drivers were punched or spat on, although many were bitten, kicked or had something thrown at them.

The majority of the disputes were over transit fares.

The figures show drivers on Route 8, which runs from 118th Avenue to Mill Woods, were assaulted most often, with 26 incidents since 2015.

"These dangerous transit centres, we need to have a security presence, - Mark Tetterington

Wednesday's stabbing is the second serious assault on a driver in recent months, Tetterington said. Another ETS driver was hospitalized after an attack in July, he said.

"One guy was beaten senseless for about five minutes and he's still off work as a result of it and then we just had this one which could have been a fatality, quite easily."

Tetterington said the assault is a reminder that increased security is needed at Edmonton transit centres, especially during the overnight hours.

"We've been pushing, asking for more and more security," he said "These dangerous transit centres, we need to have a security presence, and I think that's the only solution.

"First and foremost, for our operators' safety but secondly, they want to increase ridership but a lot of people are afraid to ride buses.They hear about incidents like this and they feel it's unsafe."