Fire damages abandoned bungalow, scorches neighbouring homes
Edmonton·New

The cause of a fire inside an abandoned bungalow in north Edmonton Thursday morning remains under investigation. 

'They did multiple searches but there was no one home'

CBC News ·
Fire crews were called the scene of an abandoned bungalow Thursday morning. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Firefighters were called to the scene near 112th Avenue and 86th Street around 2:50 a.m., Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Suzzette Mellado told CBC News.

When fire crews arrived three minutes later, the property was engulfed in flames which were threatening nearby homes.

"There was some damage to the houses north and south but then crews were able to get it all under control," Mellado said.

The fire was brought under control around 3:48 a.m. and fully extinguished around 6:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The bungalow was unoccupied. 

"It appeared abandoned," Mellado said. "They did multiple searches but there was no one home."

Fire investigators remained on scene Thursday morning to determine the cause and extent of damages. 

The fire was threatening neighbouring properties before it was extinguished around 6:45 a.m. (Dave Bajer/CBC)
