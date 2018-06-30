Man wanted after woman dies near Buck Lake

RCMP are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a woman died near Buck Lake on Friday evening.

In a media release Saturday, RCMP said the Breton detachment and the Major Crimes Unit is involved in an investigation into the woman's death. Her name has not been released.

Buck Lake is about 150 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Police are looking for Paul Bosek, 54, of Brazeau County. He may be driving a black, four-door, 2018 Ford Focus with Alberta licence plate BKX 4350.

RCMP are asking the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.