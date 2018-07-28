Bruderheim, Alta. travels back in time for day of post-war automotive racing

The community of Bruderheim, Alta. travelled back in time Saturday to the world of post-war automotive racing.

Thousands of classic car fans came together at the second-annual Model T races in the town, which is about 55 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Organizer Patrick McTague said the races are based on an event that took place in Alberta in the 1940s and 1950s.

"It was actually originally put on by the Lions Club, and they did it to raise money for displaced children in World War II," McTague said. "So this is kind of a recreation of what they did back then."

Many of the cars at the event were original racers from the 1940s.

Some of the owners of those vehicles took part in the car show, while others took their wheels for a spin on the dirt track at the Bruderheim Agricultural Society grounds.

Saturday's event featured dirt rack racing and a motorcycle and car show. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

McTague said about 1,200 people attended last year's show. Similar attendance numbers were expected this year, with people coming from across Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

Taking in the classic cars is like taking in a piece of Alberta's history, McTague said.

"Depending on the age demographic, part of it's nostalgia. Other people just — it's experiencing something. It's a live event, so there's cars moving and people starting up motorbikes and trying to get cars running and leaking radiators and all this stuff.

"So it's just something different than a static car show."