Man carjacked vehicle at Ponoka drive thru after seeing RCMP vehicle, police say

A 42-year-old Bruderheim man is facing charges after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle at a Ponoka fast-food restaurant Friday to escape RCMP.

The man was later arrested after he rolled the stolen vehicle in his attempt to flee.

RCMP say an officer noticed a suspicious truck with a trailer near the fast-food restaurant around 1:30 p.m.



After seeing the approaching RCMP vehicle, the driver left his truck to carjack a car in the restaurant's drive-thru. The man driving the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The suspect actually entered the driver's side of the carjacked vehicle and sat on the victim for a short period of time before the victim was able to get out from underneath the suspect driver and the vehicle was moving at that point," Cpl. Ronald Bumbry told CBC News.

The alleged carjacker rolled the stolen car at the intersection of Highway 53 and Highway 2A. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery, forcible confinement, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was wanted on two separate warrants at the time of his arrest.

The suspicious truck and trailer were previously reported stolen out of Edmonton, police said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Ponoka Provincial Court Friday.