Alberta tourist charged with vandalism in Thailand avoids prison

The Grande Prairie, Alta. woman charged with vandalism for spray painting graffiti on an ancient wall in Thailand will not go to prison.

Brittney Schneider and her friend, Furlong Lee of the United Kingdom, were arrested in Chiang Mai on Oct. 18. Closed-circuit TV footage showed the pair spray-painting a wall near the Tha Phae Gate, the main entrance to the city's old town.

They faced up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million Thai baht, or about $40,000.

On Monday in Thailand, Schneider and Lee, both 23, learned they'll be able to go home without spending any time behind bars.

Schneider said hearing the judge's decision was a stressful experience, as they were initially given a two-year sentence.

"My heart literally dropped," Schneider said. "I couldn't hear her [the judge] speaking anymore. I could just see her mouth moving. My legs were shaking and I just wanted to drop to the floor."

Canadian Brittney Lorretta Katherine Schneider, left, and Lee Furlong from the United Kingdom, second left, stand in front of Tha Pae Gate in Chiang Mai province, northern Bangkok, Thailand. (The Associated Press)

But the judge quickly reduced the sentence to a year, and then finally landed on a fine of 100,000 baht — about $4,000 — and a one-year suspended sentence. Schneider is allowed to go home, but if she commits any crimes in Thailand during that time, she would have to serve that sentence, according to her mother, Tara.

Schneider said she isn't sure why the judge reduced the sentence, but said it could be because she doesn't have a criminal record.

"She was super compassionate and I'm so thankful that she was," Schneider said.

"I'm really excited to go home and put this behind me. Obviously, I've learned a lot from this experience."

Schneider said she's waiting for some paperwork to go through before she can fly home to Alberta.

Tara Schneider has been in Thailand, supporting her daughter throughout the ordeal. She said she felt an immediate sense of relief when she learned her daughter could go home.

"I've never won the lottery in my life, but at that moment I think I can experience what winning the lottery would feel like," she said.

Respecting the culture

The pair have been taking in Thai culture, visiting temples, learning the language, and speaking with locals.

Schneider said she'll be more considerate of other cultures in her future travels, studying countries before visiting and respecting the laws while there.

"I want people to see, like, what I did, obviously, and learn from it, not make the same mistake I did," she said.

"I'm very sorry for what I've done."