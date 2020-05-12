Bridge collapses west of Edmonton, tractor falls into Little Paddle River

A bridge in Lac Ste. Anne County west of Edmonton has collapsed and a piece of farm equipment has fallen into the Little Paddle River, an emergency alert from the province reported Tuesday.

The farm equipment is leaking fuel, and landowners downstream from the bridge are warned not to use river water for livestock or other uses until the clean-up is complete, the alert said.

The bridge is on Range Road 81, north of Township Road 574.

Carole Marciszyn-Peacock, the county's director of emergency management, said a large tractor fell into the river.

"There was an individual in the tractor that was able to exit the vehicle — no injuries reported," she said.

Marciszyn-Peacock said the small bridge was used by farmers and nearby residents. It's not yet known what caused the collapse.

"I have never seen or heard of a bridge collapsing, but it happens ... the potential is always there, depending on what the circumstances are," she said. "And at this point, we simply don't know what those circumstances are."

The 911 call came in shortly after noon, Marciszyn-Peacock said, but she couldn't say whether the call came from the person on the tractor.

County Fire Services is on scene and Alberta Environment has been notified for spill clean-up, while heavy equipment has been arranged to remove the machinery.

The alert warns that power in the area may be interrupted during the removal as there are power lines in the immediate area. Marciszyn-Peacock said it would be up to the power supplier to determine if the electricity needed to be turned off.

Range Road 81 is closed to all but local traffic from Township Road 574 north to Township Road 580.

Further updates can be found at www.LSAC.ca as they become available.