Bridge collapses west of Edmonton, farm machinery falls into Little Paddle River

A bridge in Lac Ste. Anne County west of Edmonton has collapsed and farming equipment has fallen into the Little Paddle River, an emergency alert from the province reported Tuesday.

The unspecified piece of equipment is leaking fuel, and landowners downstream from the bridge are warned not to use river water for livestock or other uses until the clean-up is complete, the alert said.

The bridge is on Range Road 81, north of Township Road 574.

County Fire Services is on scene and Alberta Environment has been notified for spill clean-up, while heavy equipment has been arranged to remove the machinery.

The alert warns that power in the area may be interrupted during the removal as there are power lines in the immediate area.

Range Road 81 is closed to all but local traffic from Township Road 574 north to Township Road 580.

There has been no word on injuries.

Further updates can be found at www.LSAC.ca as they become available.