Brian Jean seeking UCP nomination in byelection, calls for Kenney resignation

A former Wildrose Party leader vying for MLA in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche says he'll run as an independent if he doesn't get the United Conservative Party nomination.

Brain Jean announced on Facebook Wednesday that he plans to return to provincial politics and will seek the UCP nomination in an upcoming byelection to fill the vacancy left by Laila Goodridge, who became an elected Member of Parliament in this year's federal election.

The date for a byelection in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche has not been announced. But Jean told CBC News Thursday that, if he doesn't get the party's nomination, he'll run as an independent candidate.

"If there isn't a change, Rachel Notley and the [Opposition] NDP will win an overwhelming majority, and I believe her second term as premier of Alberta will be much worse for Alberta than her first term," he said.

"There are still moments left to turn things around."

Jean, 58, was the last leader of the Wildrose Party when it merged with the Progressive Conservatives to form the UCP.

He left the UCP party in 2018, months after losing the UCP leadership race to Kenney. At the time, Jean said he left because he wanted to spend more time with his family. Some members of his family were ill at the time, he told CBC News.

The 2017 leadership race was subject to accusations of voter fraud. Jean had not previously commented on the allegations, but now says he was interviewed by the RCMP, first in 2018.

Brian Jean to re-enter Alberta politics 1:26 The former Wildrose Party leader will run in the upcoming Fort McMurray byelection, saying that change is needed if the conservatives want to remain in power in Alberta. 1:26

The RCMP were taking the investigation seriously and sent a team to interview him in Fort McMurray, Jean said. He spoke to the RCMP two or three times after that.

Jean said he didn't hear from Kenney for four months and "he wanted me out," he said.

"So I obliged," he said. "I wanted to get out of the way so my constituents would not have this situation.

"Can you imagine, for a minute, your boss not talking to you for four or five months? I wasn't going to make a difference in that environment."

Jean calls for Kenney to step down as party leader

Jean said he holds no grudge toward Kenney, but believes the premier needs to step aside so the United Conservatives have a chance in the next provincial election, which is slated for 2023.

"A good quality future is at stake and we need to focus on that," Jean said.

If Jean gets the UCP nomination, and Kenney steps down as leader of the party, then Jean wants to make a run for premier, he said.

Jean, pointing to his past successes building teams in business and politics, says his leadership style differs from Kenney's. Jean believes in building a team and listening to those around him, he said.

The UCP spokesperson told CBC News that the party's nomination isn't open at the moment.

Anyone who has been a UCP member for six months is eligible to run in the nomination.

Jean has not been approved to run under the UCP banner at this point. He has taken out an application to run for the party, but has yet to submit it.