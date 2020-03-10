Brian Jean apologizes for social media post highlighting ethnicity of political opponent

United Conservative party hopeful Brian Jean is apologizing after a post on his social media page highlighted the ethnicity of his political opponent in the race to represent the UCP in the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche constituency.

On Saturday, a post was made on Jean's LinkedIn page, asking people to buy a $10 UCP membership in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, a riding that currently has no MLA after Laila Goodridge made the successful jump from provincial to federal politics.

The post read: "There can only be one UCP candidate. Jason Kenney's people don't want it to be me. They are pushing a Nigerian economist who lives in Fort McMurray," referring to candidate Joshua Gogo, who is also seeking the UCP nomination.

Jean has since removed the post and in a statement he said the post was written by a campaign volunteer.

Jean said in the email that the post had "unacceptable connotation. The comment was promptly removed."

He also said he called and texted Gogo and apologized.

"Not checking the work of the volunteer was an oversight on my part," wrote Jean.

Joshua Gogo shared Brian Jean's comments on Facebook. (Facebook/Joshua Gogo)

He added that he met with leaders in Fort McMurray's Nigerian-Canadian community to apologize.

On Facebook, Gogo said he thought Jean implied he wasn't an Albertan.

"If he so chooses, Brian Jean can try to make this election about my ethnicity," wrote Gogo.

"I will stay focused on showing people from Fort McMurray to Lac La Biche and everywhere in between that I am here to work for them, and to provide the stable representation our area deserves."

Joseph Mugodo, member of the UCP and president of the Zimbabwe Fort McMurray Association, said he's happy that Jean has apologized and removed the comments.

"When candidates or people are being selected for any position, it should not be about the race… it should be about what can you do," said Mugodo.

Mugodo said the most important quality for a candidate is someone who will bring positive change for the community.

"To me, that was uncalled for," said Mugodo.

Mugodo said he would like to move forward and focus on what the candidates can bring to the table.

Funky Banjoko, a Wood Buffalo municipal councillor, said she was surprised when she first saw this post.

"This doesn't look good coming from a leader," she said.

"That's not who we are in Alberta and that's not who we are in Fort McMurray."

Banjoko said she's proudly Nigerian-Canadian and if Jean wanted to talk about Gogo's background, the proper term would have been Nigerian-Canadian.

"To say Nigerian looks like it's trying to downplay the fact that he is a full-blown Canadian," said Banjoko. "We shouldn't be bringing such negativity to politics."

Banjoko said Fort McMurray is an example of a multicultural community and her experience in politics has been very positive.

She added this kind of behaviour could make people step back and avoid politics.

"He needs to go public and take a step forward and apologize and then we can focus on getting the best person to go and represent the region," said Banjoko.

She thinks Jean should offer an open apology to all immigrants and to Gogo.

The UCP's party nomination isn't open at the moment and a date for the byelection has not been set.