Lac La Biche residents hope MLA Brian Jean will bring money, change for region

Residents of the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche riding are hoping their new MLA, Brian Jean, will push for more infrastructure funding for the region, but some worry his focus is entirely on bringing down the Alberta premier.

"It seemed like his whole focus was to defeat Jason Kenney," said Dave Phillips, president of the Lac La Biche Chamber of Commerce. "We know that he has other talents and that he could be good for us, but that was largely his message."

Jean easily won the byelection earlier this month with 63.6 per cent of the votes, though voter turnout was a dismal 24 per cent.

Jean's campaign focused heavily on his determination replace Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party, making him premier.

Having a premier in the north would be a boost for the region, said Lee Thom, Kikino Métis Settlement councillor and Lac La Biche business owner.

Thom said he has had several conversations with Jean and none with Kenney.

"That's what I'm looking for in a provincial leader, is an open phone line," he said.

Infrastructure key for region

The Kikino Métis Settlement is challenged by aging infrastructure and needs more housing, rural crime reduction and programs for youth education, Thom said.

"Our settlements are tax-paying people," he said. "We deserve a positive relationship with the province, which I can say is lacking right now with this current government."

Some Lac La Biche residents worry MLA Brian Jean is focus on his leadership aspirations at the expense of the riding. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Danny Smaiel, owner of Smiley's Furniture, said he would like to see Lac La Biche get more of a "fair share" when it comes to the benefits of the oil and gas industry.

"We're not fairly treated with the amount of dollars that they're taking out of our communities in the form of oil and gas," Smaiel said.

He wants to see investments in schools, roads and hospitals.

"If that doesn't happen, these communities will disappear," Smaiel said.

Dave Phillips is president of the Chamber of Commerce. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Bid for premier could 'hurt the UCP'

Ali Fyith, president of the Lac La Biche Muslim Association, said Jean's run for leadership could mean Lac La Biche is left behind.

But, he said, he's more concerned about the impact the leadership battle will have on the UCP.

He doesn't want Albertans to see the UCP as dysfunctional, as he believes the party is the best alternative for the province.

Phillips agrees.

"There are some people that feel that his fight with Jason Kenney will hurt the UCP," he said.

He said the region fears the infighting will lead the party to defeat in the next provincial election.

"I'm really optimistic about the future of our province," Phillips said. "And there's a level of optimism that hasn't been there for a number of years. And Brian Jean and his election is just one detail that gives some optimism."

'What I'm looking for in a provincial leader, is an open phone line,' says business owner Lee Thom. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

The UCP leadership review will be done by mail-in ballot.

The party has opened up voting to anyone with a valid party membership prior to midnight on March 19. The vote ballots must be received by the party by May 11, and the results of the leadership review will be made public on May 18.

The minimum bar for Kenney to remain as leader is a simple majority of 50 per cent of the vote plus one, per the party's rules. Kenney has also said that's his personal definition of success.