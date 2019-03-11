Brett Kissel shares his life, including a pledge to get fit, with fans online

If you want to know Brett Kissel, you could start with his albums — or his Instagram feed.

The Alberta-born country music star fills his social media accounts with post-concerts thoughts, cute family candids and honest talk about life as a performer.

That includes the battle to stay fit while travelling and performing. During a recent stay in Sherwood Park over the Christmas holidays, Kissel put out a plea: "I am ready for a workout program, a meal program and a giant change."

Hundreds of fans answered with advice and offers of help.

Kissel — who was raised on a cattle ranch in northeastern Alberta but now calls Nashville home — wasn't surprised.

"I feel like my fans have a vested interest in helping me out through the good times and the bad times," said Kissel, speaking on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Monday.

He connected with a local trainer who he had worked out with several years ago and signed up for daily, hour-long workouts.

Kissel was an ideal client, willing to try anything — even if he arrived looking exhausted on some days, said Jaime Stanvick who owns Exist Fitness. Some of her staff were thrilled to be working with a local music legend.

"We did things that were high heart-rate, high intensity, let's get your muscle and your aerobics working at the same time, so you can burn the calories and build the muscle all at one time. You're in and you're out," said Stanvick.

"He's a dad. He gave us an hour every day and we made the most of it."

Kissel said he zeroed in on the Edmonton Oilers, listening to games and gathering inspiration to "feel like an athlete.'

"For a country boy who's used to being on the stage and has really never spent much time at the gym before, there were a lot of things I didn't know how to do," he said.

"My balance, my co-ordination and agility was, at best, maybe a one or two out of 10."

Kissel concedes he's still not exactly The Rock, but through a few weeks of personal training, he's learned a lot.

The 28-year-old singer is now getting ready for the Junos in London, Ont., later this month, followed by his biggest European tour to date. Keeping him even busier is the arrival of his third child, baby Leo, who was born Jan. 27.

He wants to keep working out, even if he's now left his temporary home Sherwood Park.

"Even though there were a lot of goals I had that were esthetic, I felt better than I anticipated."