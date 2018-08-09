Chopped and stitched: Longtime Edmonton Folk Fest volunteer sews volunteer clothes into quilt

CBC's Radio Active will be broadcasting live from the 2018 Edmonton Folk Music Festival on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come visit us or listen in at 93.9 FM, 740 AM or on CBC Radio One.

​Brendi Walls has been an Edmonton Folk Music Festival volunteer every year since 1980. In that time, she's accumulated a lot of volunteer clothes.

She and another volunteer were talking about what they should do with the clothes that were piling up when they had an idea: make a quilt out of them.

The next week, the volunteer gave her a duffel bag full of old T-shirts and site crew jackets and granted her "full artistic licence," Walls said.

"I just started playing and rearranging," she told CBC's Radio Active. "Cut them out, laid them out on the floor, chased the cat off them several times."

She cut out any writing she could find on the shirts and placed them in an order she liked. Then she had to figure out how to weave all the irregular pieces together.

She used pieces of ribbon with music notes on them to stitch them together — and after much work, she showed her fellow volunteer.

"He stood there, his eyes got wide and his jaw dropped and he just said, 'This is not what I expected,' " Walls said. "And I thought, 'Oh no, he's not happy.' And he said, 'No, it is so much more.' "

Making the quilt brought back so many memories from previous folk festivals. She remembers when the crowd size was smaller than the current volunteer crew.

Children used to slide down the hill on pieces of cardboard because there was so much room.

"We've grown, we've evolved, we've changed," Walls said. But one thing that hasn't changed is her love of volunteering at the festival.

"I love the music, I have always loved folk music," she said.

She's going to walk down her own memory lane when she makes her own quilt out of her folk festival items. Walls said if other people want the quilts made, she'll happily make more.