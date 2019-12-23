Man charged after string of break-ins at seniors' residences

Police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man in connection with a recent string of break-ins at central Edmonton assisted-living residences.

Officers observed a man, believed to be the person wanted in connection with the break-ins, in a downtown convenience store on Sunday evening.

He was arrested and charged with six counts of break and enter with intent, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Monday.

The man was also charged with two counts of using a stolen credit card. More charges may be pending, police said.

Earlier this month, police said five separate break-ins and several other attempts to gain access to seniors' facilities had been reported to downtown division officers.

A man would pose as a maintenance worker or security guard to gain access to suites while residents were at home.

The suspect would convince a resident that he was there to do work or check on things. He would distract the resident and would steal valuables from their room, police said.