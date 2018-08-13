Body of man who fell into central Alberta reservoir recovered

The body of a 29-year-old man who fell over a guard rail at a central Alberta dam 10 days ago has been pulled from the water.

The man's remains were located by police officers on Saturday, Clearwater RCMP confirmed in a news release on Monday.

The search and rescue mission began on Aug. 3 after the man fell into the Brazeau Reservoir, southwest of Edmonton.

RCMP, Members of the Clearwater County fire department and search teams were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. and searched the reservoir and the North Saskatchewan River.

Within 24 hours, the man was assumed dead and the search officially became a recovery effort.

Police could not say how or why the man fell but said he dropped over the edge after climbing up on the guard rail in the early hours of the morning.

The Brazeau Reservoir is approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.