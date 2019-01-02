Braveheart, the Alberta cat with a mangled mouth, ready for new home

A feral kitten brought to the Central Alberta Humane Society three months ago with a hunk of flesh ripped from its mouth is healthy enough to find a new home.

Named Braveheart for his fighting spirit, the kitten was found starving in a Sylvan Lake parking lot.

After three months of intense rehabilitation on his mangled lower jaw, Braveheart is "all healed up and looking to find his forever home," the Red Deer-based shelter said in a Facebook post on New Year's Day.

"As you can see from the pictures, he's turned into quite a handsome young man and you would never know he had such a horrific injury.

"Start 2019 right. Adopt a new fur baby. Braveheart will be waiting."

The flesh on Braveheart's face had been degloved, likely as the animal sought out the warmth of an idling vehicle. It's common hazard for strays that are often malnourished and struggling to survive during the winter months.