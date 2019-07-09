Brass lettering stolen from provincial archives building sign

Brass letters lifted from the entrance sign at the Provincial Archives of Alberta in a brazen theft last weekend could cost up to $200,000 to replace, Edmonton police say.

Police believe the 27 letters outside the building at 8555 Roper Road in southeast Edmonton were stolen either Saturday or Sunday.

Each letter was 12 inches tall and 8 inches wide and will cost upwards of $7,000 to replace, police said.

Brass is an alloy of copper and zinc.

All that remains of the lettering on the sign. (Sam Martin/CBC)