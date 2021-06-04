Bradley Barton sentencing hearing to begin Monday morning

On Monday morning, Cindy Gladue's friends and family will finally be able to read their victim impact statements in court.

It's a letter Gladue's mother, Donna McLeod, has waited 10 years for someone to hear.

In June 2011, Gladue's body was found in a blood-soaked bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in west Edmonton.

It took two trials and 10 years to convict Bradley Barton, who was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last February. At the first trial in 2015, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder and manslaughter. The Supreme Court of Canada ordered the second trial, which lasted six weeks.

Gladue was a 36-year-old Cree and Métis mother of three.

A manslaughter sentence can range between a conditional discharge up to life in prison. Based on comments made by the Crown during the trial, it's expected the prosecution will ask for a lengthy prison term.

"Mr. Barton did not think there were limits to what he could do," Lawrence van Dyke told the jury in his closing argument. "He thought once he purchased her, her willingness didn't matter at all. The only thing he cared about was what he wanted to do."

In a video entered as a court exhibit, Bradley Barton and Cindy Gladue are captured on surveillance camera leaving Barton's hotel room on the first of two nights they spent together. (Yellowhead Inn/Court exhibit)

It's anticipated van Dyke and Barton's defence lawyer, Dino Bottos, will be far apart in their sentencing submissions.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Stephen Hillier ordered a presentence report after Barton was convicted. The report is expected to be entered as an exhibit during the three-day sentencing hearing.

Bottos suggested outside of court after his client was convicted that he was considering an appeal. Once Barton is sentenced, Bottos will have 30-days to file a notice of appeal.

Barton has been in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre since a jury found him guilty.