Mistrial application filed for convicted killer Bradley Barton

An application for a mistrial has been filed by the lawyer for convicted killer Bradley Barton, an Ontario trucker found guilty of killing a woman in his west Edmonton hotel room, CBC has learned.

Barton is scheduled to appear in court this morning for the sentencing hearing where more details are set to emerge.

His defence lawyer, Dino Bottos, said Tuesday's hearing was likely to be delayed, but did not say why.

In February, a jury convicted the 52-year-old Barton from Mississauga, Ont., of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue.

Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn.

Barton, a former long-distance truck driver, was accused of causing a fatal injury to Gladue, 36, while they were having sex in June 2011.

Barton admitted he caused the injury, but said he had no idea at the time that Gladue was hurt. Barton also testified that he panicked and failed to immediately call for help because he worried his wife would find out he had paid for sex.

The trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.

The Crown argued Gladue may have been too drunk to provide consent. They also pointed to lies and inconsistencies in Barton's testimony.

It took the 11-person jury about nine hours to convict Barton in Gladue's death. Barton has been in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre since the verdict was issued in February.

It was the second trial for Barton, as a jury in 2015 found him not guilty of first-degree murder.

The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women. Both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court ordered a new trial.

In 2017, the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the decision and a new murder trial was ordered.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of Canada partially overturned that decision, ordering a new trial on the manslaughter charge only.