Second person charged in 2016 death west of Edmonton

A 34-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Brad MacDonald of Nova Scotia in April 2016.

MacDonald, 37, was found dead in a field west of Edmonton near the 215th Street traffic ramp near Stony Plain Road.

In September 2016, a 26-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter this year and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

An autopsy revealed MacDonald died of blunt force trauma.