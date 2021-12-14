Boyle Street Community Services relocation plan halted by development appeal board

A plan by Boyle Street Community Services to move to a new facility two blocks north of its current home in the city's core has been halted by Edmonton's subdivision and development appeal board.

In a decision issued Friday, the board revoked the development permit for the facility, citing zoning issues.

"The board is of the opinion that the proposed development does not conform with the use prescribed for the site," the decision says.

Boyle Street wants to move from its current location in a former banana-ripening warehouse to a vacant building at 10010 107A Ave.

Once renovated, the $28.5-million facility would serve as a new headquarters for the social agency, which serves homeless Edmontonians and other vulnerable populations in the city.

In a statement, Boyle Street staff said Friday's decision was deeply disappointing.

Arguments made by the appellants to the development appeal board intentionally "mischaracterized the services provided by Boyle Street and vilified those they serve," the statement said.

'Desperately needed'

Boyle Street said that in the the last year, it has provided mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health services to more than 7,000 people, the majority of whom are experiencing homelessness.

"This decision will result in a delay in the construction of okimaw peyesew kamik — King Thunderbird Centre and will mean that lifesaving services desperately needed in the core of Edmonton will be impeded," the social services agency said in the statement.

The proposal to move the facility has faced vocal opposition from some residents, business owners and community groups who say the McCauley neighbourhood is already at a tipping point due to a high concentration of social services in the area.

Proposed use doesn't conform with zoning, board says

In its decision, the development appeal board said the proposed facility, which would include a day shelter and cultural services, does not conform with the prescribed land uses for the property.

The facility would have a much broader service model than what is allowed under the current zoning for the property, the board said.

"The proper characterization of the activities that will occur on the site include recreational, social, arts, and other multi-purpose cultural activities intended for local community purposes," the decision says.

"This is not to say that these activities are not essential to the well being and health of the public. On the contrary, these are instrumental activities to every person's well-being.

"However, these activities do not fit the definition of health services in the bylaw and that use definition should not be expanded so liberally to encompass these activities. To do so would render entire other classes of uses within the bylaw irrelevant."

The proposed use is more appropriate for land zoned for community centres, the board said.

The city approved the development permit in September. However, 15 appellants challenged the city's decision. The appeal was heard Nov. 10.

Opponents of the project include the Chinatown and Area Business Association, the Chinese Benevolent Association and parents of children who attend the Victoria School of the Arts, located nearby.

Agency vows to explore 'all avenues'

Boyle Street said it plans to proceed with construction of the new facility and will be "exploring all avenues" to ensure renovations proceed.

Decisions issued by the development board can be contested at the Alberta Court of Appeal.

"Over the 50-year history of our organization, we have experienced numerous challenges. This decision represents another challenge which we will undoubtedly overcome," executive director Jordan Reiniger said in a statement.

"We owe it to those we serve, our countless supporters, and our city to make sure this delay does not prevent us from moving forward in creating a purpose-built facility for those we serve who are put at the most risk in our society."

Boyle Street's current facility functions as a community centre where people can access housing specialists, counsellors, family services and medical care. The centre also provides street outreach services, mobile addictions treatment and mental-health outreach workers.

The agency has been searching for a new home for about seven years and the new site was prompted as a much-needed upgrade to the current site.

It recently held a news conference to announce that it has raised more than 75 per cent of its $28.5-million fundraising goal for the new space.

The new 2.5-acre property, purchased in a deal with the Edmonton Oilers, has a main building with 75,000 square feet of space and an existing 38-unit apartment building where suites rent at below-market rates.

The proposed centre has an Indigenous-informed design, a ceremonial space and a private courtyard would allow clients to gather inside the facility, instead of on the street outside.

Renovations were expected to start next month. The new centre was expected to open in October 2023.