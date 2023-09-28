Boyle Street relocation causes confusion, anxiety in Edmonton's unhoused

Whitford Skani meets friends, has coffee and shares cultural experiences almost every day at Boyle Street Community Services in downtown Edmonton — a ritual he's had for at least 15 years.

"Everybody knows this was home," Skani, commonly known in the community as Woody, told CBC News Tuesday.

Friday will be the last day he and others can use services at the 10116 105th Avenue location, as Boyle Street prepares to temporarily move to four separate sites within the inner city.

"When they move, they're going to be lost," Skani said. "People are going to be all over the place."

After more than two decades at the central location, Boyle Street announced the move as part of an agreement with the landlord — and owner of Rogers Place — the Katz Group, otherwise known as the Oilers Entertainment Group.

The move to four other locations is expected to be complete by Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Clients will need to make the trek to the Bissell East building at 10527 and 96th Street for general intake services: bus passes, harm reduction supplies, retrieving their mail, identification, printing, making phone calls and accessing the pet food bank.

Two other locations — the Mercer building on 10363 104th Street and Co*Lab at 9641 102A Avenue, will provide recreation and cultural services.

A trailer at the site of the future King Thunderbird Centre of Okimaw peyesew kamik at 107A Avenue and 101st Street — the agency's future permanent home — will offer banking services by Four Directions, a financial institution that operates in association with Alberta Treasury Branches (ATB).

Jim Gurnett with the Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homelessness said people using Boyle Street services on a regular basis are frustrated.

"They feel confused. They feel nervous about what's going to be happening next week," Gurnett said in an interview Tuesday.

People experiencing extreme levels of poverty move around already to get services at different places, and Gurnett said the new locations will add to the feeling of exhaustion.

Funding for social services has never been adequate, Gurnett argues.

"This is only one more blow in an already underserved, undersupported group of people who, too much of the time, are essentially written off," Gurnett said.

Difficult two weeks

Boyle Street has posted a map on its website showing the replacement locations.

Staff are connecting with people around the community and handing out paper maps, agency spokesperson Elliott Tanti said Tuesday.

"The last two weeks have been very difficult," Tanti said. "It's been a big strain on our staff, and there's been lots of uncertainty, which always is more difficult for those that we serve."

This map shows Boyle Street's current, new and future homes:

He said management didn't announce the replacement locations until the city approved the zoning and permits because they didn't want to give out wrong information to staff and community.

He described the agency's finding the locations as a jigsaw puzzle that finally came together.

"And obviously there's a lot of people that have attachment to that building. It's been home for a long time," Tanti said. "It's mixed feelings on that front, for sure."

In an email statement this week, the city said it's been working with Boyle Street to ensure each site aligns with the proper zoning.

"The City of Edmonton has been assisting Boyle Street by reviewing the zoning and building suitability of potential new temporary locations, walking them through the permitting requirements and process for each potential site," the city said.

'Not ideal circumstances'

Anne Stevenson, councillor for Ward O-day'min, said she was surprised at the sudden news of the move.

"It's really not ideal circumstances at all," Stevenson said. "This transition is certainly very disruptive for those who are currently accessing services there."

At the same time, Stevenson said she's impressed with how quickly staff at Boyle Street has adjusted.

"Seeing the whole community come together has been really heartening."

Stevenson said she's optimistic things will change, with the Alberta government putting out requests for proposals to add hundreds more shelter spaces in Edmonton this winter.