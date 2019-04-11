Boyle Street campaign see hundreds of Edmontonians back revitalization plan

Hundreds of emails have been sent to political candidates after Boyle Street Community Services launched a campaign to revitalize its run-down, over-crowded downtown building.

Staff and clients at the agency hope to secure support from the next provincial government for an $18-million makeover.

The campaign calls on voters to send automated emails from the building4boyle website to local candidates in the provincial election.

One week into the campaign, spokesperson Elliot Tanti said nearly 550 people have sent almost 1500 letters of support.

"Edmontonians are concerned about the vulnerable people in our city and want this to become an election issue," said Tanti. "I think it also says that Edmontonians see that there's a desperate need for infrastructure investment in Boyle Street Community Services and that they value the work that we do in their community and want to see our organization grow and thrive."

Limited access for people with mobility challenges and not enough room for a growing number of clients are two of many reasons Boyle Street staff and clients say it's time for the next provincial government to make a $7.2-million investment.

The re-imagined Boyle Street design is double in size and flooded light. (Boyle Street Community Services) A federal social infrastructure fund would match those funds with fundraising making up the rest of the renovation costs.

The redesign of the refurbished warehouse would allow for easier access to services while honouring the culture of Boyle's largely Indigenous clientele. The plans include an outdoor cultural healing space as well as improvements to the space that provides cultural services.

Clients would find sanctuary and safety in a backyard courtyard rather than hanging around the front of the building, as they currently do, say staff and volunteers.

'Definitely on the radar'

The NDP said it has been working with Boyle Street to achieve its goal, which the agency has been advocating for since 2015.

"If re-elected, we will continue to work with the agency to make sure their new building gets built while making sure the new project fits into the fabric of the neighbourhood," the party wrote in an emailed statement.

The Alberta Party said it would have to look at the proposal and the UCP did not respond to an inquiry from CBC News.

Tanti said responses from all major parties have been encouraging.

"Lots of candidates have offered to sit down and have meetings with us after the election campaign, which is good," said Tanti. "One thing is for certain though — this is definitely on the radar of all of the major parties.

