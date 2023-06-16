Boyle Street Community Services secures temporary downtown locations while it transitions to new centre

Boyle Street Community Services has secured new downtown locations to continue helping poor and homeless people in Edmonton while the charity transitions to a new main building, the organization announced Monday.

Boyle Street Community Services — self-described as "a range of prevention and intervention services, rooted in harm reduction and Indigenous culture" — is leaving its original community centre near Rogers Place on 10116 105th Avenue at the end of the month.

Boyle Street's spokesperson, Elliott Tanti, declined to say why the organization did not renew its lease "based on the legal agreement" with Katz Group Real Estate, which owns the building.

The location is being replaced with a new, renovated facility on 107A Avenue and 101st Street. The new facility is called the King Thunderbird Centre (also known as okimaw peyesew kamik in Cree). The construction is slated to go on until the end of next year.

More space, more service support

Boyle Street said in a statement that the new, temporary locations "create more community space, which will provide additional service support in the core, as well as allowing the organization to expedite service delivery changes … initially planned to be offered in King Thunderbird Centre."

Staff will be stationed in front of and around the old community centre to tell clients about the change.

Services will be split between multiple locations:

At Bissell East (10527 96 St), people will be able to access the organization's intake, reception, youth services, immediate-needs services, identification and mail services, and housing intake. This location will serve about 152 individuals a day or about 7,000 a year.

Two facets of Boyle Street will operate out of trailers at the King Thunderbird Centre while construction is ongoing:

Four Directions, a financial institution that the organization operates in association with Alberta Treasury Branches (ATB).

Hiregood, a Boyle Street-owned enterprise that hires people who face barriers to the normal job market.

At the Mercer building on 10363 104th St., people can access two community spaces and cultural services programs "designed for individuals actively working towards stability," the organization said in a statement.

At Co*Lab at 9641 102A Ave., there will be another, smaller community space that will offer services to about 20 individuals a day.

Not expecting pushback

"We actively worked with the City of Edmonton to ensure that all of these locations were appropriately zoned and we could operate the programs out of them in a way that conformed with their guidelines and expectations," Tanti said.

The King Thunderbird project was controversial and was met with community opposition. Its first development permit was revoked in November last year before a second permit was granted in June, with a number of caveats.

Supporters gather at the future site of the King Thunderbird Centre in May. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

But the organization doesn't expect to receive much pushback regarding the new service locations, Tanti said.

Those who opposed the project used "mechanisms in the city to delay" it, Tanti said. "We have worked diligently with the city to ensure that those mechanisms won't apply in these situations.

"That being said, this is the downtown core and it's shared by a number of people. So we're committed as an organization to actively working with neighbours and partners to ensure they're fully aware of what's happening at these locations," he said.