Northern Alberta Mounties dragged by suspect on ATV

RCMP say two northern Alberta Mounties are recovering from minor injuries after they were dragged 30 feet by a suspect on an ATV.

The chase took place on Tuesday afternoon after an officer patrolling Highway 855 near the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement spotted a man known to have outstanding warrants for an arrest in Boyle.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect but he drove off, RCMP said.

The vehicle came to a stop shortly after and the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began running away, police said.

The suspect then hopped onto an ATV and attempted to strike an officer with the quad.

Police set up containment in the area and again located the suspect.

The officers attempted to make an arrest but instead were dragged by the ATV until it was involved in a collision.

The two officers suffered minor injuries but were not admitted to hospital, police said. The suspect was not injured.

A 46-year-old man was charged with more than 15 counts including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstruction, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.