Stolen dunk tank dampens fundraising plans for Boyle Agricultural Society

Who would steal a dunk tank?

That's what Boyle and District Agricultural Society president Ashtin Anderson is wondering after one they rented was stolen from the rodeo grounds of the Alberta village early Sunday morning.

Volunteers noticed the dunk tank and its trailer were missing at around 6 a.m., Anderson said.

"There was a pile of water, lots of mud and no signs of the dunk tank anywhere," she said on Wednesday.

The society had rented the game as a fundraiser, hoping to raise about $1,000 at their annual rodeo held on the weekend.

The plan was to use most of the profits to host other community events.

Instead, the society stands to lose more than $6,000 to the rental company if it isn't returned, Anderson said.

"I'm still in disbelief that someone would steal the dunk tank. I just can't believe it," she said. "We're out quite a bit of money."

The ag society paid approximately $350 to rent the dunk tank and its trailer from River City Events in Edmonton.

RCMP said the theft affects the volunteer-run group and the community.

"It has a significant impact on the community and affects the [Boyle] Agricultural Society's ability to host events in the future," said Const. Russell Stepanick said in a news release Wednesday.

"The Agricultural Society is a volunteer-based group of local residents who are passionate about making the community they live in a fun place by hosting these events."

RCMP looking for truck

Police are looking for a dark-coloured pickup truck in relation to the theft.

RCMP said they have received "many tips," according to a news release.

Anderson is optimistic the public can help them locate the game.

"About a year ago, we had our tractor stolen and the public helped us find it. We're really hoping with everyone's support we can find the dunk tank as well," Anderson said.

Anyone with additional information on the theft is asked to contact Boyle RCMP.

Boyle is about 140 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.