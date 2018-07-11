6-year-old cyclist injured in collision with SUV in Fort McKay, Alta.

A six-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday evening after his bicycle collided with an SUV in Fort McKay, Alta., police say.

The collision happened near an uncontrolled intersection of the 400 block of Target Road, in Fort McKay First Nation. Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to the call at 8:38 p.m. MT.

The boy was transported by Wood Buffalo Emergency Medical Services to a nearby hospital but was later airlifted to Edmonton.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, he is in stable and receiving medical treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old woman, was also transported to hospital.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.