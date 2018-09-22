Body of boy, 16, recovered from lake south of Fort McMurray
The body of a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Gregoire Lake earlier this month was found Friday evening, Wood Buffalo RCMP say.
The boy was seen falling into the water on Sept. 1.
The boy was seen falling into the water at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. He was believed to have been on a watercraft that later washed up on shore, RCMP said.
Dive teams used special sonar equipment and underwater cameras to scan the lake for days after the boy went missing, but rough water and bad visibility hindered the search.
His body was pulled from the water Friday evening and his family has been notified, RCMP said in a media release.
The boy's name has not been released.
Gregoire Lake is around 40 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta.
