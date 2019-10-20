Boy, 5, dead after collision in Plamondon, Alta.

A five-year-old boy is dead after a collision in Plamondon, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.

Lac La Biche RCMP are investigating the fatal collision after police and EMS were called to the Plamondon Landfill, in the area of Range Road 161 and Highway 55, at about 2 p.m.

A father and son had finished unloading at the landfill in the hamlet, about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, when the boy was struck by a pickup truck his father was driving, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, with an RCMP collision reconstructionist called in to assist.

No charges have been laid.

The RCMP Lac La Biche detachment extended their condolences to the family in a news release.

"RCMP Victim Services has been engaged to support the family during their time of need," police said in the released statement.

The landfill remains closed until the investigation is completed.