Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder in stabbing at rural Alberta school

RCMP have charged a 16-year-old boy with attempted murder and aggravated assault in a stabbing at Pigeon Lake Regional School in Falun, Alta.

The Pigeon Lake Regional School is located in Falun, Alta. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after another 16-year-old boy was stabbed Monday at the school. (Emily Fitzpatrick/CBC)

RCMP have charged a 16-year-old boy with attempted murder and aggravated assault after a stabbing Monday at a rural Alberta school.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, remains in hospital in stable condition, Wetaskiwin RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The accused has been released from custody on conditions.

His next court appearance has been set for June 1 in Wetaskiwin youth court.

RCMP were called Monday morning to help emergency medical crews at Pigeon Lake Regional School in Falun, a hamlet 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

A 16-year-old boy had been stabbed in the school library. He was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital where he underwent surgery.

Both teens are students at the school.

