Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder in stabbing at rural Alberta school
RCMP have charged a 16-year-old boy with attempted murder and aggravated assault in a stabbing at Pigeon Lake Regional School in Falun, Alta.
Victim of assault at Pigeon Lake Regional School in stable condition, RCMP say
The victim, a 16-year-old boy, remains in hospital in stable condition, Wetaskiwin RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
The accused has been released from custody on conditions.
His next court appearance has been set for June 1 in Wetaskiwin youth court.
RCMP were called Monday morning to help emergency medical crews at Pigeon Lake Regional School in Falun, a hamlet 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
A 16-year-old boy had been stabbed in the school library. He was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital where he underwent surgery.
Both teens are students at the school.