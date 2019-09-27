Boy, 12, hit by SUV at west Edmonton marked crosswalk

A 12-year-old boy was sent to hospital with a broken left tibia after he was hit by the driver of an SUV at a marked crosswalk Thursday afternoon.

The boy was crossing Stony Plain Road near 165th Street around 4 p.m. when he was hit, according to Sgt. Rohitas Chandra with Edmonton police's major collision investigation unit.

An Edmonton Transit bus heading westbound on Stony Plain Road had stopped to let the boy cross, police said.

"When [the boy] entered the lane next to the bus, he was struck by an SUV, that was travelling in a lower speed in the same direction," Chandra said.

The boy was brought to the Stollery Children's Hospital for a broken left tibia.

The collision is still under investigation.

The 41-year-old woman driving the SUV has not been charged as of Thursday evening, police said.