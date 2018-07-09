Boy, 10, drowns in lake in Elk Island National Park

A family day at the lake turned to tragedy Sunday when a 10-year-old boy drowned in Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park northeast of Edmonton.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police, park wardens, paramedics and STARS Air Ambulance were dispatched to the lake to investigate a report of a missing child, RCMP said in a news release issued late Sunday.

The child was found in the lake by family members, RCMP said, and was pronounced dead at the scene,

RCMP victim services is assisting and offering support to the boy's family.

Police will not be releasing the boy's name.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this difficult time," RCMP said in a statement.

Astotin Lake, on the northern edge of the national park, is a popular swimming and recreation area with a beach, campground and playground facilities.

The lake is about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.