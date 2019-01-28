Alberta man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sex crimes against friend's teen daughter

An Alberta man who pleaded guilty to sex charges involving the teenage daughter of his best friend has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Patrick Claude Boucher, 41, rose in the prisoner's box Monday as Court of Queen's Bench Justice Grant Dunlop handed down his decision, with the girl's mother and relatives listening in the gallery.

"It is a stiff sentence because these are very grave offences," Dunlop told Boucher. "You caused substantial harm to the victim and her family."

Dunlop encouraged the 41-year-old man to take advantage of programming available in prison.

Boucher's lawyer, Robert Kassian, had asked for a four- to five-year sentence. Crown prosecutor Suvidha Kalra sought a 13-year prison term.

The judge, who said he accepted most of Kalra's submissions, ruled Boucher would serve six years for sexual interference, plus an additional year each for making child pornography and luring. Boucher, who has been in jail since November, was given 193 days' credit credit for time served.

Dunlop said one of the major mitigating factors in the case was Boucher's guilty plea. But he highlighted several aggravating factors including breach of trust, multiple acts and the impact on the victim.

Boucher's crimes began in 2015 after he and his best friend agreed to a child-care arrangement for their 14-year-old daughters who were home-schooled in a community west of Edmonton.

The adults agreed the girls would spend four nights at Boucher's house, then four nights at the friend's house

Boucher admitted he touched his friend's daughter for a sexual purpose, had intercourse with her, took intimate videos of her and shared sex-related text messages with her. Court also heard the girl moved into Boucher's room at his home, and he told the teenager he wanted to marry her.

Outside the courtroom, the girl's mother — she can't be identified because of a publication ban — said she felt relieved after the sentencing of the man she had known since she was in Grade 8.

She said it it had been a long difficult road and she no longer has the same relationship with her daughter, now 17, but hopes it will improve.

"I'm glad it's over. I"m glad to hear that he's being punished for what he's done," the woman said.