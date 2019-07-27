Know before you go: Borden Park natural pool's uniqueness adds to entry delays

It's not uncommon to see lineups at many of the city's outdoor pools on a hot summer day, but there is a very good reason as to why you'll see a queue at the Borden Park natural swimming pool in north Edmonton.

As Canada's first public outdoor chemical-free pool, the facility requires different rules and expectations of those using it.

And those bathing limitations, which even includes the types of sunscreens that can be used, have to be communicated to people before they enter.

"Even before you get onto the pool deck we have three individuals who would have already educated you with regards to the head-to-toe soaking showers," said facility manager Cyndi Schlosser.

"We try to make sure that everybody is aware of the unique components of this site so that way we don't have as many difficult situations."

Borden Natural Pool facility manager Cyndi Schlosser wants pool patrons to know the rules of the pool before they arrive to help speed up entry into the facility. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Know the rules for a smooth entry

Knowing the rules of the pool ahead of time can help speed up the process of getting in the door, Schlosser said, adding that there are more staff on hand at Borden Park than at other pools because of the education element of their job.

Patrons are not only expected to shower thoroughly when they first arrive, but every time they return to the pool so the filters aren't overwhelmed, Schlosser said.

"That way we can remove as [many] phosphates or other contaminants that may be on their skin," Schlosser said.

"That way it's safer for everyone and it ensures that we're not giving too many nutrients to the system."

Along with the additional bathing expectations, sunscreens must also be phosphate free and no cotton clothing is permitted.

Another part of the delays is the fact that only 980 bathers are allowed into the facility each day to protect the filtration system, which includes natural rock and plants that clean the water.

Only 500 people are allowed inside the complex at any given time meaning that sometimes a staggered entry process is required to help stick to the limits.

"It's a little bit more logical"

The idea of thoroughly bathing before swimming isn't new to Bryndís Thorarinsdottir or her husband Halldór Thorquiersson.

The two immigrated a decade ago to Canada from Iceland where natural pools are extremely common and hygiene rules are strict.

In fact, Icelanders take it one step further than Borden Park in that showers are expected to happen in the nude before the bathing suit goes on.

That is something Thorquiersson doesn't often see in Canada.

"I think the idea is more intimidating than actually doing it," Thorquiersson said.

"As you come in there and you see 20, 30, 40 or even 100 naked guys dressing or undressing you don't stick out. No one is looking at you."

Bryndís Thorarinsdottir and her husband Halldór Thorquiersson would like to see more of the Icelandic pool culture reflected in Canadian swimming facilities. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Thorarinsdottir thinks in many ways it just makes sense.

"It's a little bit more logical," Thorarinsdottir said. "I do this with my girls. We bathe with soap. That's kind of how we are raised … and we think 'I should not go into the pool unless I'm clean.'"

Since most, if not all, of Iceland's population are taught to swim, hot tubs and public pools are a major part of their lifestyle. People of all ages will gather at the pool not only to exercise but also to socialize.

"We go to the pool here [in Canada] and we sit in the hot tub and nobody talks to one another," Thorarinsdottir said.

"We are in the shower and it's not as mandatory to bathe and wash down with soap before you go into the pool. It's more like you just get yourself wet."

While she admits the bathing rules may be a big leap for Canadians to make abruptly Thorarinsdottir would like to see the social aspect of pool culture cross over.