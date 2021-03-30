This story is part of the Black on the Prairies project, a collection of articles, personal essays, images and more, exploring the past, present and future of Black life in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enter the Black on the Prairies project here .

Titilope Sonuga is an award-winning poet, writer and performer who calls both Edmonton, Canada, and Lagos, Nigeria, home.

Only the trees know

what wayward wind buoyed the first one thousand

through river, creek, and muskeg,

feet a calloused bark we peel until the fleshy center.

We count the rings to tell us:

how many lifetimes is the measure

between a stolen land and a stolen people?

What is lost eternally in the currency of the sale?

How many paces is each generation

between limber pine and baobab,

between prairie grass and cotton?

If we ask the sky

whose hands raised in prayer

carried their people across the bridge

from one dream differed into another,

who nursed the children

on the promise of home, a place

of rest and refuge,

it will answer:

the women

in Campsie and Breton,

in Clearview and Amber Valley,

Clyde and Maidstone,

in Wildwood,

knuckles bloody from begging

bush and meadow

into farmland, fruit,

into a harvest from the labour

of living and loving, of running

from that which will maim and unname,

from all the ways the Black body is undone,

unwound from the spool of its history,

an unravelling for generations to gather.

It is the women,

arriving even now in Edmonton

and Saskatoon,

in Calgary, Winnipeg and Regina,

who touch their hands to the prairie dust

and ask first of the land:

what may I offer?

Who ask first of the people:

where may I flourish?

Who pour the water of their gifts

until an unforgiving winter gives way to spring.

Women who teach the language of resistance

and tally our remembering.

Who birth and bury,

their hands beneath the braiding

and baking, the building, and bracing.

We cannot gather what was lost

beneath the ocean's swell.

We will never know whose baby teeth

line the ocean floor, iridescent as

seashells.

So, we honour what was before and after the boats,

before and after the hands that spun the globe

and scattered the seeds.

We honour what remains,

the wild push and pull that gathers us here,

our Blackness blooming

against the backdrop of a staggering white.

We honour the song even the meadowlark knows,

a centuries-old melody that gurgles to the surface

to touch the land and call it home.

What we speak in our soukous and ska,

soca, soul, and calypso,

our kompa and afrobeat.

What the women sing into the ears of children

whose dreams take up their rightful place in

the night sky.

Children who say their mothers'

names and close their eyes

knowing.

