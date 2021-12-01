Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all adult Albertans

The province is making booster shots available to all adult Albertans.

Starting Thursday, all Albertans aged 60 and older can book appointments for a booster dose of mRNA vaccine six months after receiving their second doses.

First appointments will be available beginning Monday, Health Minister Jason Copping announced Wednesday at a news conference.

At the same update, the province's chief medical officer of health revealed Alberta has recorded two more cases of the omicron variant, bringing the total in the province to three.

Copping said all other Albertans aged 18 and older will be notified when the next age group is able to book appointments for booster shots. Additional age groups will be announced as quickly as possible.

"Current evidence suggests that vaccines give long-lasting protection against severe disease and hospitalization, but their effectiveness against infection can decrease over time," Copping said.

"We're offering third doses to older people first … because older people are at an increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19."

Only people aged 60 should be booking appointments for boosters at this time, he added.

"Going forward we will open up bookings to additional age groups as long as we have supply."

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced two more cases of the new omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The cases was confirmed in a traveller returning from South Africa and the Netherlands, and a household contact.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw confirmed the first case of omicron also in a traveller returning from Nigeria and the Netherlands.

The province reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with 424 people in Alberta hospitals with the disease, including 79 in intensive care.

Seven more deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Albertans to die due to COVID-19 to 3,255.