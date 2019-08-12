2 dead in separate collisions near Bonnyville, Alta.

Two people are dead after a pair of collisions in the Bonnyville, Alta., area on Friday.

Bonnyville RCMP say a 68-year-old woman is dead after her car went off the road and collided with bushes Friday morning.

Police were called to the incident around 8 a.m. on Range Road 460, south of Bonnyville. The woman, who was from Bonnyville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A child passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Later Friday a 15-year-old girl was killed when a side-by-side off-road vehicle she was operating rolled over at Tucker Lake northeast of Bonnyville. Three other youth in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said both incidents are under investigation.

Bonnyville is about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.