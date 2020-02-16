Bonnyville RCMP investigate Saturday property theft

A property theft turned hit-and-run left one witness injured on Saturday morning, according to RCMP.

Bonnyville RCMP responded to reports of a theft on a rural property at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses on the scene confronted two male suspects loading property into a pair of pick-up trucks, an RCMP media release on Saturday said. When confronted, the two suspects fled the scene in their trucks, striking one of the witnesses in the process.

The victim is injured, RCMP said, but the extent of the injury is unknown.

RCMP said they're looking for a black 1998 Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck with white striping and a maroon 2010 Dodge half-ton pickup truck with damage on the passenger side.

Bonnyville is a town located about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.