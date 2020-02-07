One woman dead, another critically injured following 3-vehicle crash near Bonnyville, Alta.

One woman is dead and a second has suffered life-threatening injuries following a three-car collision Friday morning on a highway near Bonnyville, Alta.

RCMP said an eastbound SUV and westbound car collided at about 7:45 a.m. on Highway 28 near Township Road 604, about 10 kilometres southwest of the east-central Alberta town.

A second car, also travelling west, then collided with the two vehicles.

The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

The female in the first car, who was alone in her vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton.

The male driving the second car, who was also alone in his vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Icy conditions were reported at the time of the collision, said RCMP, who continue to investigate.

Bonnyville is about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.