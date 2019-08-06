Bonnie Doon traffic circle to become 4-way intersection for Valley Line LRT

The Bonnie Doon traffic circle is making way for a four-way intersection.

The change will accommodate the low-floor Valley Line LRT, which will run along the east side of 85th Street before moving onto 83rd Street at the intersection, said a news release Tuesday.

Starting Thursday, there were be several changes for drivers and for transit users in the area.

Drivers will soon no longer be able to:

Turn right from 83rd Street onto 90th Avenue;

Turn onto Connors Road if travelling northbound on 85th Street, south of the intersection.

WATCH: Changes to the Bonnie Doon traffic circle

The city is warning people heading to Edmonton Folk Music Festival to plan for extra travel time.

Bus route changes

Several bus routes will be affected by the construction and changes to the intersection.

Bus routes 4, 80, 83, 307 and 322 will be permanently adjusted, according to the city's release.

The 13-kilometre LRT line from Mill Woods to downtown was scheduled to open by the end of 2020, but is behind schedule.