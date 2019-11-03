Bonnie Doon shooting sends two to hospital
Two men are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Bonnie Doon.
Two men were sent to hospital with injuries after an early morning shooting in Bonnie Doon on Sunday.
Southeast division officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 88th Avenue and 91st Street at about 3:20 a.m., according to an emailed statement from Edmonton police.
The pair of injured men were transported to hospital. In an update late Sunday morning, police said one man is in stable condition, but the other remains in serious condition.
An investigation is ongoing, and police say there is no immediate concern for public safety.
