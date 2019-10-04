Man charged after vehicle, apartment windows smashed in southeast Edmonton

A 31-year-old Edmonton man is facing mischief charges after vehicle and apartment windows were smashed in two separate incidents this week in Bonnie Doon.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of 89th Street and 83rd Avenue to investigate a vandalism spree.

Officers interviewed several complainants who reported damage to 17 vehicles, including smashed windshields and slashed tires, police said in a release Friday.

Officers were again called to the neighbourhood around 1 a.m. Thursday after reports of a man waving a knife in the air outside an establishment.

Police were told the suspect then walked into a nearby residential area around 81st Street and 78th Avenue, "where he allegedly proceeded to smash multiple vehicle and apartment windows with a hatchet."

The man has been charged with 39 counts of mischief under $5,000.