Bomb threat forces partial evacuation at Royal Alexandra Hospital

A person is being held by police for questioning after a bomb threat was made Tuesday morning at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

Edmonton Police Service's bomb squad located three packages within the hospital, but they "were not found to be suspicious," police spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in an email.

Some areas of the hospital had to be evacuated for precautionary reasons, she added.

There is no risk to the public at this time.

The suspect remains in custody.