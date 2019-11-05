Skip to Main Content
Bomb threat forces partial evacuation at Royal Alexandra Hospital
Edmonton·Updated

Bomb threat forces partial evacuation at Royal Alexandra Hospital

A person is being held by police for questioning after a bomb threat was made Tuesday morning at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

Edmonton police ask people to avoid area

CBC News ·
Police are currently at the Royal Alexandra Hospital after a bomb threat. (Peter Evans/CBC)

A person is being held by police for questioning after a bomb threat was made Tuesday morning at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

Edmonton Police Service's bomb squad located three packages within the hospital, but they "were not found to be suspicious," police spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in an email.

Some areas of the hospital had to be evacuated for precautionary reasons, she added. 

There is no risk to the public at this time. 

The suspect remains in custody.

Emergency services are at the Royal Alexandra Hospital after a bomb threat Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Peter Evans/CBC)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|