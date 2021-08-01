Body of missing swimmer in North Saskatchewan River found

The body of a 31-year-old man who went missing during a swim in the North Saskatchewan River has been found, say Edmonton police.

On Saturday, Samuel Martin had been swimming with a friend in the river between between Dawson Park and the Capilano Bridge when he did not resurface.

An extensive, days-long search, including Edmonton Fire Rescue jet boats, the Edmonton Police Service helicopter and civilians, began that evening.

Martin's body was found on Wednesday in the North Saskatchewan River yesterday near Rundle Park, police said Thursday in an update.

