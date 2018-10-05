Skip to Main Content
Woman's body found in North Saskatchewan River east of Edmonton

Police have identified a woman whose body was found in the North Saskatchewan River east of Edmonton as Lindsay Marie Jackson, 25.

RCMP released this photo of Lindsay Marie Jackson, whose body was found Wednesday in the North Saskatchewan River near Duvernay, Alta. (RCMP)

Jackson's body was found Wednesday at Duvernay, Alta. A news release from Two Hills RCMP said her death is considered suspicious.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen at a residence in her home community of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, 20 kilometres north of Duvernay, on Sept. 22.

Police issued a media release Monday asking for the public's help to find Jackson, stating "there is a general concern for her safety and well-being."

An autopsy was performed Thursday but RCMP are not releasing how Jackson died or further details in the case.

Duvernay is about 140 kilometres east of Edmonton.

