Woman's body found in North Saskatchewan River east of Edmonton

Police have identified a woman whose body was found in the North Saskatchewan River east of Edmonton as Lindsay Marie Jackson.

Jackson's body was found Wednesday at Duvernay, Alta. A news release from Two Hills RCMP said her death is considered suspicious.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen at a residence in her home community of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, 20 kilometres north of Duvernay, on Sept. 22.

Police issued a media release Monday asking for the public's help to find Jackson, stating "there is a general concern for her safety and well-being."

An autopsy was performed Thursday but RCMP are not releasing how Jackson died or further details in the case.

Duvernay is about 140 kilometres east of Edmonton.