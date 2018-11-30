Sherwood Park man identified as homicide victim

The body of a man who was found dead in rural Strathcona County Thursday was a victim of homicide, RCMP say.

The RCMP major crimes unit identified the victim as 25-year-old Gursumeet Singh Brar of Sherwood Park, Alta,.

An autopsy was conducted Friday afternoon. RCMP say there is no risk to the public.

"The investigation is ongoing, no charges have been laid, but this is not a random incident," said Cpl. Chris Warren.

Strathcona County RCMP were alerted to the body's discovery shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. It was found in a rural area near Highway 14 and Range Road 231 east of Edmonton.

"Circumstances surrounding the death of the male appeared to be suspicious," police said in a news release Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.